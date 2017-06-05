Ben Parsons on Canning Wine, Instant Satisfaction and Infinite Monkey Theorem
From its original back-alley digs on Santa Fe Drive, Infinite Monkey Theorem has grown into a national operation: Today it maintains a trio of taprooms - its flagship in RiNo , a new outpost in the Stanley Marketplace and a spot in Austin - and also distributes its canned wine in 44 states. But growth hasn't come easy, says Ben Parsons, the winemaker and entrepreneur behind the endeavor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|May 8
|RepublicansSuck
|142
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Trumptrain
|25
|cheap houses for rent in GJ? (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|The jones
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC