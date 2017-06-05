Ben Parsons on Canning Wine, Instant ...

Ben Parsons on Canning Wine, Instant Satisfaction and Infinite Monkey Theorem

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Denver Westword

From its original back-alley digs on Santa Fe Drive, Infinite Monkey Theorem has grown into a national operation: Today it maintains a trio of taprooms - its flagship in RiNo , a new outpost in the Stanley Marketplace and a spot in Austin - and also distributes its canned wine in 44 states. But growth hasn't come easy, says Ben Parsons, the winemaker and entrepreneur behind the endeavor.

