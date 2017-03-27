VA appoints directorof GJ medical center
A Coast Guard veteran who most recently served as the interim director for the Central Texas Department of Veterans Affairs will take over this spring as head of the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Kilmer headed the Central Texas system from September 2016 to January, where he supervised two medical-center divisions, seven additional sites, 3,800 employees, a budget of $700 million, and a veteran population of 252,500 throughout 39 counties in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Mar 25
|Bob rls
|2
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC