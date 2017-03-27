VA appoints directorof GJ medical center

A Coast Guard veteran who most recently served as the interim director for the Central Texas Department of Veterans Affairs will take over this spring as head of the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Kilmer headed the Central Texas system from September 2016 to January, where he supervised two medical-center divisions, seven additional sites, 3,800 employees, a budget of $700 million, and a veteran population of 252,500 throughout 39 counties in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.