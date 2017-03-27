Trying to land the runway project

Grand Junction Regional Airport will take its first step in what is billed as a potential $125 million project - construction of a new runway - when it hires a consultant to guide it through the minimum 10-year process. Three companies pitched their approaches to the job last week and the Airport Authority board will rank the three on April 11. A contract for design and construction management is expected to be presented to the board a week later.

