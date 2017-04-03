Third suspect in murder held without bond
The third man to be arrested in connection with the March slaying of a 38-year-old Grand Junction man appeared Monday in court where a judge ordered him held without bond. Gregory Shariod Clark, 39, was arrested Sunday in connection with the death of Dion Nixon, who was fatally shot on March 15 at James Trailer Park, 480 28 1/4 Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
