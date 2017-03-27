Face to Face
Barb Dyess has moved numerous times over the years and experienced many different climates and cultures, but Colorado won her heart and Falcon became the last stop. At 2 years old, Dyess moved with her family from California to Rifle, Colorado, where her dad worked as a chemist for Union Carbide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Falcon Herald.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Mar 25
|Bob rls
|2
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC