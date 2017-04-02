Death notices, April 2, 2017

Survivors include his wife, Vee of Venice, Florida; three daughters, Kody Monigold, Kirsten Monigold and Sara Dollens, all of Grand Junction; one sister, Theresa Gillmore of Alamosa; and 10 grandchildren. A rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Brown's Chapel.

