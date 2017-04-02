Biz Buzz: April 2, 2017
After 27 years as the host of Haggle of Vendors Emporium , the building at 510 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction earlier this year got a fresh uplift in the form of a renovated look and a new retail business called Brick and Mortar Mercantile . Tom and Becky Ripper , who returned to Grand Junction after operating businesses in Moab for a number of years, recently purchased the historic building and renovated it to capture some of its past imprint.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Mar 25
|Bob rls
|2
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
