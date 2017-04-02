Biz Buzz: April 2, 2017

After 27 years as the host of Haggle of Vendors Emporium , the building at 510 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction earlier this year got a fresh uplift in the form of a renovated look and a new retail business called Brick and Mortar Mercantile . Tom and Becky Ripper , who returned to Grand Junction after operating businesses in Moab for a number of years, recently purchased the historic building and renovated it to capture some of its past imprint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.