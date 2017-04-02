Biz Buzz: April 2, 2017

Biz Buzz: April 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

After 27 years as the host of Haggle of Vendors Emporium , the building at 510 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction earlier this year got a fresh uplift in the form of a renovated look and a new retail business called Brick and Mortar Mercantile . Tom and Becky Ripper , who returned to Grand Junction after operating businesses in Moab for a number of years, recently purchased the historic building and renovated it to capture some of its past imprint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque Mar 25 Bob rls 2
Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07) Mar 15 Tla 36
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb '17 Wildchild 25
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb '17 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb '17 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC