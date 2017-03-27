3rd suspect accused in biker-gang murder case
A third man has been arrested in connection with the March 15 killing of 38-year-old Dion Nixon of Grand Junction at James Trailer Park. Gregory Shariod Clark, 39, was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to Mesa County Jail records.
