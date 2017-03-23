Woman gets prison for molesting young boy
A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to five years in a state prison and 20 years to life of probation by a plea deal Monday in Mesa County district court, after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy over a span of several years. While Ranada Jo Tate-Wood-Balletta has entered guilty pleas to reduced charges, she told Mesa County District Judge Gretchen Larson that she still maintains her innocence.
