Woman accused of injuring self in attempt to frame ex-husband

A Grand Junction woman who allegedly burned expletives onto her own skin, as part of a detailed scheme to frame her ex-husband, appeared in Mesa County Court on Tuesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Tiffney Michelle Johnson, 46, is suspected of attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with physical evidence, intimidating a witness or victim, false reporting, harassment and criminal mischief over the course of two months in connection with the scheme.

