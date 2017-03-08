Woman, 24, held on multiple charges
A 24-year-old pregnant Grand Junction woman who was allegedly driving a car with an assault-style rifle, a loaded handgun, more than two pounds of marijuana, several bottles of butane, marijuana concentrate, prescription drugs and psychedelic mushrooms, was arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. Brooke Elizabeth Sackse, a convicted felon who had recently completed a community corrections sentence and who had a revoked driver's license, was taken into custody at F 1/2 Road near 33 Road after allegedly initially evading officers who tried to pull the car she was in over on Interstate 70 near the Clifton exit, an affidavit for her arrest said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC