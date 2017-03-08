Woman, 24, held on multiple charges

A 24-year-old pregnant Grand Junction woman who was allegedly driving a car with an assault-style rifle, a loaded handgun, more than two pounds of marijuana, several bottles of butane, marijuana concentrate, prescription drugs and psychedelic mushrooms, was arrested Tuesday evening, according to the Grand Junction Police Department. Brooke Elizabeth Sackse, a convicted felon who had recently completed a community corrections sentence and who had a revoked driver's license, was taken into custody at F 1/2 Road near 33 Road after allegedly initially evading officers who tried to pull the car she was in over on Interstate 70 near the Clifton exit, an affidavit for her arrest said.

