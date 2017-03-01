Western Slope residents rally for Pre...

Western Slope residents rally for President Trump in Grand Junction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Betty Oglesby, from right, David Bradford and Cathy Cheatham toast President Trump during a Republican rally at Lincoln Park on Saturday. The rally introduced new Republican Party leaders, future and present candidates and a campaign for fair news coverage from local news outlets..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque Feb 28 ldrake 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb 17 Wildchild 26
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb 8 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb 4 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC