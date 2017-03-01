Violinist Rachel Lee Priday prepares Brahms for GJ performance

Violinist Rachel Lee Priday will join the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra for "Lee Plays Brahms" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Along with Priday's performance of Johannes Brahmns' "Violin Concerto," the concerts' program will feature Margaret Brouwer's "Pulse" and Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 7." Tickets cost $5$40 and can be purchased at gjso.org, at the symphony's office at 414 Main St. or by calling 243-6787.

