Violinist Rachel Lee Priday prepares Brahms for GJ performance
Violinist Rachel Lee Priday will join the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra for "Lee Plays Brahms" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Along with Priday's performance of Johannes Brahmns' "Violin Concerto," the concerts' program will feature Margaret Brouwer's "Pulse" and Antonin Dvorak's "Symphony No. 7." Tickets cost $5$40 and can be purchased at gjso.org, at the symphony's office at 414 Main St. or by calling 243-6787.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC