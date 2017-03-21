Two badly injured when motorcycle hit...

Two badly injured when motorcycle hits car

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of Patterson and 31 roads on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Dan Chermok said the accident happened just before 11:45 a.m. when the 72-year-old driver of a 1994 Cadillac traveling north on 31 Road stopped at the intersection, then drove across traffic that was traveling east on Patterson Road.

