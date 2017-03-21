Two badly injured when motorcycle hits car
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of Patterson and 31 roads on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Dan Chermok said the accident happened just before 11:45 a.m. when the 72-year-old driver of a 1994 Cadillac traveling north on 31 Road stopped at the intersection, then drove across traffic that was traveling east on Patterson Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC