Three accused in credit-card fraud scheme

Three men arrested over the weekend for allegedly racking up hundreds of dollars of charges on stolen credit cards are believed to have been involved in similar fraudulent schemes in Grand Junction and elsewhere on the Western Slope, according to police and court records. Joaquin Enrique Cancio Morales, 40, of Delta; Rafael Mirabal Bonara, 26 of Miami, Florida; and Yancarlos Ortega Gonzalez, 30, of Hialeah, Florida, were advised in court Monday they could each be charged with 12 counts of identity theft, 12 counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, 12 counts of forgery, 12 counts of possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.