TABOR rewrite wins state House approval, now moves to skeptical Senate

A significant shift in how Colorado calculates its budget spending cap won approval in the House on Thursday with little Republican support and questions about its future path. The 39-26 vote in the Democratic-led chamber reflects the deep partisan divide on an issue that polarized the state since the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights was approved nearly 25 years ago.

