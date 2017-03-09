TABOR rewrite wins state House approval, now moves to skeptical Senate
A significant shift in how Colorado calculates its budget spending cap won approval in the House on Thursday with little Republican support and questions about its future path. The 39-26 vote in the Democratic-led chamber reflects the deep partisan divide on an issue that polarized the state since the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights was approved nearly 25 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC