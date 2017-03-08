TABOR reform passes House
The Colorado General Assembly is halfway through its 120-day session that ends on May 11. This week, the Colorado House passed a measure that would change how the state's revenue limits are calculated under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights . Currently, state revenues are allowed to grow under TABOR based on changes in the state population and the annual increase in the Denver-Boulder consumer price index .
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
