Suspects in Fruitvale home robbery arrested
Two men suspected of robbing two Fruitvale residents at their home last month have been arrested, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon. Austin Tyler Samples, 25, of Grand Junction, and Levi William Duncan, 28, face a host of felony charges in the Feb. 21 robbery that occurred in broad daylight in the 500 block of Rosevale Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|26
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb 4
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC