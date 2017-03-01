Suspects in Fruitvale home robbery ar...

Suspects in Fruitvale home robbery arrested

Two men suspected of robbing two Fruitvale residents at their home last month have been arrested, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon. Austin Tyler Samples, 25, of Grand Junction, and Levi William Duncan, 28, face a host of felony charges in the Feb. 21 robbery that occurred in broad daylight in the 500 block of Rosevale Drive.

