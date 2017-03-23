Suspected tire squealer tries to run
A man with a restrained driving license and allegedly in possession of drugs is accused of catching the attention of a Mesa County sheriff's deputy by squealing his tires Thursday evening near 32 and E roads. Michael Knutt, 48, Grand Junction, was driving his Chevrolet truck away from the Corner Store gas station, 3202 E Road, shortly before 10 p.m., when he's alleged to have accelerated at a high rate of speed, "causing the rear tires to lose traction and squeal," according to an arrest affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Sat
|Bob rls
|2
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC