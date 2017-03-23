Suspected tire squealer tries to run

A man with a restrained driving license and allegedly in possession of drugs is accused of catching the attention of a Mesa County sheriff's deputy by squealing his tires Thursday evening near 32 and E roads. Michael Knutt, 48, Grand Junction, was driving his Chevrolet truck away from the Corner Store gas station, 3202 E Road, shortly before 10 p.m., when he's alleged to have accelerated at a high rate of speed, "causing the rear tires to lose traction and squeal," according to an arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.