Suspect in rape released, then indicted
A Grand Junction man arrested last fall on suspicion of holding a woman captive for several days and raping her multiple times was released after a judge decided prosecutors didn't have probable cause to move forward in the case against him. But David Emery Gaston, 32, found himself back in custody late last week after the Mesa County District Attorney's Office took the investigation before Mesa County's standing grand jury and secured an indictment against him on several felony counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
