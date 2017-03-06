Strong winds expected Sunday night as storm intensifies
A winter weather advisory is effect for the Southwest Colorado mountains through Monday, and a wind advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday, with gusts reaching 55 mph.The National Weather Service in Grand Junction said scattered rain showers would begin to fall Sunday afternoon in Montezuma County, changing to snow...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC