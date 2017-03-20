School board unlikely to ask voters t...

School board unlikely to ask voters to build new high school in GJ

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

School District 51 Board of Education members will most likely not pursue voter approval to build a new high school in 2017, cutting nearly $90 million from a potential ballot question. While board members have discussed seeking a bond measure and mill levy override for more than a year, that conversation didn't include replacing Grand Junction High School until a work session earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07) Mar 15 Tla 36
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque Feb 28 ldrake 1
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb '17 Wildchild 25
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb '17 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb '17 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC