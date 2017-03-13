River team taps liquid asset

River team taps liquid asset

Tim Carlson, pouring an ice-cold glass of Many River Amber Ale at Edgewater Brewery, and Stacy Beaugh, executive director of the Tamarisk Coalition, have teamed up to form a public-benefit corporation that will donate all its profits from beer sales to support healthy rivers. The beer is brewed at Edgewater.

