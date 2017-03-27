Reiner running for treasurer, not ruling out commission
Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner will run for county treasurer next year, but she isn't closing the door on a run for the Mesa County Commission. Reiner also is in the process of moving from her home in Commissioner Rose Pugliese's eastern Mesa County district, but said she isn't seeking out a residence in either of the other districts specifically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Mar 25
|Bob rls
|2
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC