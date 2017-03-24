Quick Picks, March 24, 2017
Why settle for one cello when you can have four? Make the most of that opportunity with Cellharmonics, a Germany-based cello quartet performing as part of the Western Slope Concert Series. The quartet has performed their distinctive mix of classical, pop and jazz across Germany, and at Saturday's performance will be joined by percussionist David Alderdice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC