Profanity toward judge incites contempt charge
A bond hearing on a drug possession case went sideways Thursday when the defendant, unhappy with his bond, lobbed a series of f-bombs at a Mesa County judge, racking up six months in jail for contempt of court in the process. Christopher Mark Vigil, 36, appeared before Judge Bruce Raaum on Thursday afternoon to be read his potential charges and have bond set after his Wednesday night arrest.
