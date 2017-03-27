Police: Victim resisted gang

A 38-year-old man gunned down in his Grand Junction trailer earlier this month had moments earlier been arguing with his alleged attackers and telling them he did not want to join their outlaw motorcycle club, witnesses told police. One witness told officers that Dion Nixon was frustrated with accused shooters Richard Byrd and Rufus Billups, and that during the confrontation, Nixon drew and fired a handgun himself as his attackers opened fire and fatally wounded him, according to arresting documents recently unsealed by a Mesa County district judge.

