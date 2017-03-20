Police: Man stole vehicle, rammed it ...

Police: Man stole vehicle, rammed it through fence

A Utah man is expected to make his first court appearance this afternoon in connection with his arrest Sunday on charges he stole a vehicle from a business on the west end of Grand Junction and rammed it through a fence. Jeremiah Tomaske, 36, of Moab, could be charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and first- and second-degree criminal trespass in connection with a series of incidents that began at the Holiday Inn Express, 625 Rae Lynn St. Grand Junction police were called to that hotel on Sunday to remove a man who was wandering around inside the building and acting strange.

