Parolee accused of sexting with girl, 15

A 25-year-old parolee was before a Mesa County judge on Tuesday, accused of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity for allegedly exchanging explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl. Ronald Love, who lists a Grand Junction address, previously served a state Department of Corrections sentence for aggravated robbery and is alleged to have begun a relationship with the girl, who now lives in Maine, a few months after he was released from prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.