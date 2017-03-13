Panty thefts result in guilty verdicts

A 50-year-old man who broke into four Grand Junction homes in 2015 and stole numerous panties, bras, shoes, cash, family photographs, perfume, prescription drugs, marijuana and other personal items belonging to several women was convicted by a jury Wednesday of multiple counts of burglary, trespass and theft, among other charges. Seven women and five men on the jury decided that Jerry Madrid, who was arrested in December 2015, burglarized homes at 1060 Belford Ave., 1005 Hill Ave., 836 Glenwood Ave. and 1103 Hill Ave. between October 2015 and December 2015 to steal property from nine women who lived in the homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.