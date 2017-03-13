Panty thefts result in guilty verdicts
A 50-year-old man who broke into four Grand Junction homes in 2015 and stole numerous panties, bras, shoes, cash, family photographs, perfume, prescription drugs, marijuana and other personal items belonging to several women was convicted by a jury Wednesday of multiple counts of burglary, trespass and theft, among other charges. Seven women and five men on the jury decided that Jerry Madrid, who was arrested in December 2015, burglarized homes at 1060 Belford Ave., 1005 Hill Ave., 836 Glenwood Ave. and 1103 Hill Ave. between October 2015 and December 2015 to steal property from nine women who lived in the homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC