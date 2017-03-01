Opponents debate city's future

Saturday

The Grand Junction event center on the April ballot got a thumbs-down from a city councilor seeking re-election, and a still-considering-it response from his challenger during a debate on Friday. Councilor Marty Chazen is seeking a second term on the council representing District D and is challenged by Duke Wortmann, a Grand Junction businessman.

