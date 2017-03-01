Man's 22-year term cut to 8 under plea deal

A former Grand Junction man who last year successfully appealed the conviction of a 2012 attempted murder and assault he received from a jury has been sentenced to eight years in prison under a plea deal finalized Thursday. Kevin Earl Dunham, now 34, was convicted by a jury after he shot and wounded a man near 12th Street and Bookcliff Avenue on July 8, 2012, shortly after both were involved in a confrontation with several other people, earlier reports said.

