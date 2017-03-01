Man used handgun to threaten, police say

A convicted felon was arrested Monday afternoon after a fight outside at a business in south downtown Grand Junction during which he is accused of brandishing a gun. Pablo Urenda, 27, arrived at Castings Inc., 860 Fourth Ave., around 2 p.m. Monday and started shouting threats of violence at a male employee, trying to get the man to fight him, according to an arrest affidavit.

