Man used handgun to threaten, police say
A convicted felon was arrested Monday afternoon after a fight outside at a business in south downtown Grand Junction during which he is accused of brandishing a gun. Pablo Urenda, 27, arrived at Castings Inc., 860 Fourth Ave., around 2 p.m. Monday and started shouting threats of violence at a male employee, trying to get the man to fight him, according to an arrest affidavit.
