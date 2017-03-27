Man bound over for trial in Glenwood murder

A judge today bound over a Glenwood Springs man for trial on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife before being tracked down in Grand Junction. Gustavo Olivo-Tellez, 27, is accused of of shooting Blanca Judith Jurado Salas, 28, multiple times at the Pinon Pines apartments near Glenwood Springs Oct. 7. He and Michelle Castillo, 24, were arrested the following morning by the Grand Junction SWAT team after Grand Junction police tracked them to the Clarion Inn at 755 Horizon Drive by pinging Castillo's cell phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.