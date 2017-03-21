Hospital unveils insurance network
Community Hospital and University of Utah officials unveiled a health care plan Tuesday that would provide coverage for companies with as few as five employees. The Grand Valley Preferred Network is intended to compete with Monument Health, which is offered by St. Mary's Hospital, Primary Care Partners and Rocky Mountain Health Plans, which features an integrated-care approach.
