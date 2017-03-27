Home-Schooled Students Learn the Elec...

Home-Schooled Students Learn the Election Process WesternSlopeNow GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.-A group of Mesa County home-schoolers visited the elections office today, to learn about the election process and take a tour of the facility.

