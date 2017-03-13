Here's What Causes Those Massive Snow...

Here's What Causes Those Massive Snowflakes

New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut saw big, puffy white stuff that almost looked like ticker tape Tuesday morning. But they aren't giant individual snowflakes, but a phenomenon caused by warming temperature and mid-air clumping.

