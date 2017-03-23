Group seeks approval for urban renewal plan for North Avenue
Gail Webb, from left, Kevin Bray and Poppy Woody gather outside the former Far East building, 1530 North Ave. The members of the North Avenue Owners Association are backing an urban renewal plan that could lead to redevelopment of such properties and enhanced tax revenues. Now is the time to implement a plan to comprehensively revitalize North Avenue, according to leaders of the North Avenue Owners Association.
