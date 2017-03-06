Groundwater measure stalls in committee
A bill to change the way groundwater rights are disputed drew a lot of interest in a House committee Tuesday, but no formal vote. The measure, SB36, that cleared the Colorado Senate unanimously, got a bit bogged down in the House Judiciary Committee because of lengthy discussions about what it would do.
