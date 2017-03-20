GOP-led panel defeats measure to increase Colorado revenue

A Senate committee led by Republicans who oppose tampering with the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights on Monday defeated a measure to ask Colorado voters if they want to keep more tax revenue for roads, education and health care. GOP Rep. Dan Thurlow of Grand Junction and Sen. Larry Crowder of Alamosa wanted to ask voters to change the way limits on state revenue are calculated under TABOR, the constitutional amendment adopted in 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.