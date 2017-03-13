GJ hotel owners may pursue fifth property
The owners of three downtown Grand Junction hotels who have committed to building a fourth hotel said this week they'll erect a fifth property should voters sign off on a tax increase next month to build an event center. Kevin and Steve Reimer have designs on a six-story, roughly 100-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant and bar that would be similar in size and scope to a Tru by Hilton hotel they intend to build on the south side of Colorado Avenue between Second and Third streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|49 min
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC