GJ hotel owners may pursue fifth property

The owners of three downtown Grand Junction hotels who have committed to building a fourth hotel said this week they'll erect a fifth property should voters sign off on a tax increase next month to build an event center. Kevin and Steve Reimer have designs on a six-story, roughly 100-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant and bar that would be similar in size and scope to a Tru by Hilton hotel they intend to build on the south side of Colorado Avenue between Second and Third streets.

