GJ attorneys urge a vote on Gorsuch
Several Grand Junction attorneys signed on to a letter urging two U.S. senators from Colorado to vote for Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. The Garfield County Commission also approved a letter of support for Gorsuch, who now sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb 17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb 8
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Wolf Hybrid Pups Available in March 2017
|Jan '17
|Robert Wright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC