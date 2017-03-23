Gardner's grand idea
Let's just say up front that U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's idea to move the Bureau of Land Management's headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Grand Junction is as brilliant as it is unlikely to come to fruition. "Brilliant" may be a strong term, but how else to describe a proposal that would be nothing but beneficial to Grand Junction? It would go down as one of the most important developments in the city's history for its economic impact alone.
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
