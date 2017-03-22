Gardner to BLM: Go west
Patrick Kieran, a fire-operations specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, discusses one of the three firefighting engines that are housed at the BLM's Grand Junction office. Sen. Cory Gardner thinks the national headquarters of the BLM should be located in the West - perhaps in Grand Junction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Feb 28
|ldrake
|1
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC