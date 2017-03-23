Future of GJ Regional Center remains unclear
It's unclear what will happen with the next phase of the proposed closure of the Grand Junction Regional Center campus, but rest assured that the Legislature is watching, one lawmaker said. The current plan is to relocate the 22 residents of the center's campus on D Road, because that campus is too old and costly to keep open.
