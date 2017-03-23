Future of GJ Regional Center remains ...

Future of GJ Regional Center remains unclear

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

It's unclear what will happen with the next phase of the proposed closure of the Grand Junction Regional Center campus, but rest assured that the Legislature is watching, one lawmaker said. The current plan is to relocate the 22 residents of the center's campus on D Road, because that campus is too old and costly to keep open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque 22 hr Bob rls 2
Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07) Mar 15 Tla 36
News Immigrants in area worry about future Feb '17 Wildchild 25
News Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10) Feb '17 Phartizoid 17
Looking for friend Feb '17 Kkmay 1
Looking for friend Jan '17 Kkmay 1
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,822,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC