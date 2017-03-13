Former Sterlingite declares run for governor
Matthew Wood of Grand Junction has filed paperwork with the Secretary of State's Office to run for governor when Gov. John Hickenlooper's term expires at the end of 2018. He is the first person to formally declare a candidacy for the office.
