Do research when looking for the best grasses and ground covers

I have a question about lawn ground covers that might grow in our local soil and their hardiness zone. We've seen dichondra repens and different types of clovers online and are wondering how those would do in our high desert area? If those would not do well in Grand Junction, what would you suggest for a nice-looking, small lawn that might be hardy enough to live with our two collie-mix dogs? We realize lawns and dogs don't mix, but we are willing to keep trying.

