Death notices, March 31, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Jo; one son, John Hyder of Aiken, South Carolina; two brothers, Dale Martin of Salt Lake City and Lewis Martin of Deadwood, South Dakota; one sister, Patricia Martin of Americus, Kansas; and one grandson. Survivors include four sons, Jack Jr. Guliford, Connecticut, Matt Scalesse of Wallingford, Connecticut, Leroy Nettleton of Hamden, Connecticut, and Jay Horrocks of Fruita; three daughters, Cheryl Nettleton of Waterbury, Connecticut, Julie Farley and Judy Backer, both of Grand Junction; one brother, Ron Nettleton of Guliford; and one sister, Sandy Nettleton of Grand Junction; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters find wallet lost in 1980 near De Beque
|Mar 25
|Bob rls
|2
|Looking For Information On A Grand Junction Murder (Mar '07)
|Mar 15
|Tla
|36
|Immigrants in area worry about future
|Feb '17
|Wildchild
|25
|Pot Smoker Accused Of Trying To Bribe Urine Tester (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Phartizoid
|17
|Looking for friend
|Feb '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Looking for friend
|Jan '17
|Kkmay
|1
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC