Death Notices, March 15, 2017
Survivors include two stepsons, Cecil Lawrence Hansen of Salida and Richard Allen Hansen of Montrose; one brother, William Kent Burgin of Fruita; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to the VA Medical Center, designated for the blind and respiratory units, 2121 North Ave., Grand Junction 81501.
