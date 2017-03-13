De Beque to hold hearing on outdoor pot plan
De Beque trustees are considering a proposal for an outdoor marijuana grow operation and will accept public input at a hearing next week. The grow operation, proposed for 4695 U.S. Highway 6, was initially considered in August by the De Beque Planning Commission and recommended for approval by the commission and the town trustees.
